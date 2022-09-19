Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, N.Korean Ambassador Discuss Development of Bilateral Ties

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with North Korean Ambassador to Russia Sin Hong Chol on Monday, as they discussed strengthening of the bilateral relations amid changing geopolitical environment, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with North Korean Ambassador to Russia Sin Hong Chol on Monday, as they discussed strengthening of the bilateral relations amid changing geopolitical environment, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"On September 19, special presidential envoy for the middle East and Africa, Russia's deputy foreign minister Mikhail Bogdanov received ambassador of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to Russia Sin Hong Chol," the message read, adding that the officials had an exchange of opinions on further strengthening of the "friendly relations" between Russia and North Korea.

Moscow and Pyongyang also reaffirmed their commitment to use new opportunities for bilateral cooperation in a number of areas amid changing geopolitical and epidemic situation, according to the ministry.

In recent months, Russia and North Korea have intensified their diplomatic cooperation. In early September, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the 74th anniversary of the foundation of the Asian country, while the North Korean ambassador in Moscow participated in the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. In July, North Korea became the third country after Russia and Syria to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk republics.