Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Not Ruling Out Talks On Exchange Of Azovstal Prisoners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2022 | 03:02 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Not Ruling Out Talks on Exchange of Azovstal Prisoners

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko admitted the possibility that an exchange of prisoners with Azovstal was being discussed with Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko admitted the possibility that an exchange of prisoners with Azovstal was being discussed with Ukraine.

"This is not within my competence, but, probably, this is being discussed somewhere," Rudenko told reporters, answering whether the possibility of exchanging Russian prisoners for Ukrainian ones from Azovstal was being discussed now.

"I admit any possibility that does not contradict common sense," he said when asked whether he admitted the possibility of discussing this topic.

Moscow will be ready to return to negotiations with Ukraine as soon as Kiev shows a constructive approach and responds to Russian proposals, Rudenko said.

"This is not our initiative to freeze the current negotiations and put everything on pause. We will be ready to return as soon as Ukraine shows a constructive position and at least provides a reaction to the proposals submitted to it," Rudenko said.

