UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Not Ruling Out Normandy Four Meeting In Slovakia In July

Muhammad Irfan 14 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 05:00 AM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Not Ruling Out Normandy Four Meeting in Slovakia in July

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) A meeting between foreign ministers of the so-called Normandy Four on the sidelines of the OSCE ministerial in Slovakia in early July cannot be ruled out but the parties have not yet made any official agreements on this issue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told Sputnik.

"No one rules out the possibility of such a meeting. However, there is no preliminary agreement on this issue," Karasin, who is currently visiting Prague, said.

The OSCE foreign ministers' meeting is scheduled to be held on July 9 in Tatras Mountains.

The Normandy Four group includes Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine and focuses on the settlement of a conflict Ukraine' eastern Donbas region.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Germany Prague Slovakia July Agreement

Recent Stories

UIT Alumni Organize Thalassemia Awareness Event

6 minutes ago

Pakistan U19 to depart for South Africa on Saturda ..

8 minutes ago

Bhutan to double teacher pay

35 seconds ago

Artillery attack wounds family in east Ukraine

36 seconds ago

'Most of women low-paid in Punjab' : Khawar Mumtaz ..

38 seconds ago

Pakistan France cooperation in Higher Education is ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.