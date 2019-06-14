Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Not Ruling Out Normandy Four Meeting in Slovakia in July

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) A meeting between foreign ministers of the so-called Normandy Four on the sidelines of the OSCE ministerial in Slovakia in early July cannot be ruled out but the parties have not yet made any official agreements on this issue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told Sputnik.

"No one rules out the possibility of such a meeting. However, there is no preliminary agreement on this issue," Karasin, who is currently visiting Prague, said.

The OSCE foreign ministers' meeting is scheduled to be held on July 9 in Tatras Mountains.

The Normandy Four group includes Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine and focuses on the settlement of a conflict Ukraine' eastern Donbas region.