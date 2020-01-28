UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister On US Mideast Peace Deal: Extent Of Compromise Unclear

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 11:40 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister on US Mideast Peace Deal: Extent of Compromise Unclear

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Peace in the middle East requires direct talks, it is unclear if a solution acceptable to both Israel and Palestine has been found, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik regarding US MidEast deal unveiled earlier on Tuesday.

"We think they should have direct talks and reach mutually acceptable compromise. We do not know if the US proposal is acceptable for both sides. We have to wait for the reaction from both sides," Bogdanov said.

