UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Praises Time-Tested Energy Cooperation With Europe

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 05:40 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Praises Time-Tested Energy Cooperation With Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The energy cooperation between Russia and Europe withstands the test of time, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on the US-German decisions on the Nord Stream 2.

The joint US-German statement formulates a number of conditions for the operation of the pipeline.

"The energy cooperation between Russia and Europe has survived the test of time, it has been a material pillar of security and stability in Europe for decades, this is a fact," Grushko said.

"We are convinced that it is in the Europeans' interests to be guided not by some geopolitical considerations imposed from the outside, but by their own long-term needs," the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Nord From

Recent Stories

Egypt extends state of emergency for another 3 mon ..

45 minutes ago

Senior military commanders congratulate UAE Armed ..

1 hour ago

Emirates takes off to Miami

3 hours ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383

4 hours ago

China evacuates tens of thousands as China storms ..

4 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.93 a barrel W ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.