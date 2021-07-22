Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Praises Time-Tested Energy Cooperation With Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The energy cooperation between Russia and Europe withstands the test of time, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on the US-German decisions on the Nord Stream 2.

The joint US-German statement formulates a number of conditions for the operation of the pipeline.

"The energy cooperation between Russia and Europe has survived the test of time, it has been a material pillar of security and stability in Europe for decades, this is a fact," Grushko said.

"We are convinced that it is in the Europeans' interests to be guided not by some geopolitical considerations imposed from the outside, but by their own long-term needs," the diplomat added.