UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Receives Palestinian Ambassador In Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 12:44 AM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Receives Palestinian Ambassador in Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov received Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal in Moscow for discussing Israeli-Palestinian settlement and intra-Palestinian unity, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov received Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal in Moscow for discussing Israeli-Palestinian settlement and intra-Palestinian unity, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties discusses the situation in the Middle East, focusing on the prospects for a Palestinian-Israeli settlement and the need to restore intra-Palestinian unity, as well as a number of practical issues of Russian-Palestinian cooperation, including in the context of efforts to counter the spread of the coronavirus infection," the statement read.

Plans by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex parts of the occupied West Bank were met with dismay from the international community, with Russia joining most EU nations and UN leadership in calling for the move to be shelved.

Earlier in the week, Arab League Ambassador to Moscow Jaber Habib Jaber told Sputnik that Palestinians could always count on Russia's principled position and efforts to bring both sides to the negotiation table.

Netanyahu has missed the self-imposed deadline of July 1 to push ahead with the annexation after he failed to get public statements of approval from Washington after days of negotiations.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson published an opinion piece in an Israeli newspaper stating that the UK will not recognize the annexation and ban imports of products made on illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Moscow Russia Washington Bank United Kingdom Middle East July From Unity Foods Limited Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi re-opens some public beaches, parks from ..

1 hour ago

German MPs adopt motion to shut down ECB bond-buyi ..

59 seconds ago

Advisor for making tourists access to Kotli Sattia ..

2 minutes ago

NBA says 25 players, 10 staffers tested positive f ..

2 minutes ago

Media Freedom in Danger in OSCE Member Countries A ..

2 minutes ago

Hope Probe: Arab ambition to reach Mars

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.