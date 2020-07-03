Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Receives Palestinian Ambassador in Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov received Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal in Moscow for discussing Israeli-Palestinian settlement and intra-Palestinian unity, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov received Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal in Moscow for discussing Israeli-Palestinian settlement and intra-Palestinian unity, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties discusses the situation in the Middle East, focusing on the prospects for a Palestinian-Israeli settlement and the need to restore intra-Palestinian unity, as well as a number of practical issues of Russian-Palestinian cooperation, including in the context of efforts to counter the spread of the coronavirus infection," the statement read.

Plans by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex parts of the occupied West Bank were met with dismay from the international community, with Russia joining most EU nations and UN leadership in calling for the move to be shelved.

Earlier in the week, Arab League Ambassador to Moscow Jaber Habib Jaber told Sputnik that Palestinians could always count on Russia's principled position and efforts to bring both sides to the negotiation table.

Netanyahu has missed the self-imposed deadline of July 1 to push ahead with the annexation after he failed to get public statements of approval from Washington after days of negotiations.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson published an opinion piece in an Israeli newspaper stating that the UK will not recognize the annexation and ban imports of products made on illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.