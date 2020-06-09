UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Refutes Claims Of Wagner Group's Presence In Libya

Tue 09th June 2020

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has refuted claims of Russian paramilitary organization Wagner Group's presence in Libya and participation in fighting on the side of the Libyan National Army, stressing that these claims are largely based on fabricated data and are aimed at discrediting Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has refuted claims of Russian paramilitary organization Wagner Group's presence in Libya and participation in fighting on the side of the Libyan National Army, stressing that these claims are largely based on fabricated data and are aimed at discrediting Russia.

"The information about Wagner Group staffers' presence in Libya and participation in military operations on the side of Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army � which is spread by a range of foreign sources, including the US Department of the State � is mostly based on fabricated data and is aimed at discrediting Russia's policy on Libya.

Such claims are based on dubious sources, which are directly interested in supporting Haftar's opponents," Bogdanov said in an interview with Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram.

"The authenticity of a whole range of 'facts' cannot be proven. Many claims, especially those related to the mentioned Russian citizens, are just unfounded. People allegedly fighting in Libya have not in fact left our country. It should be noted that the lists have been copied from Ukraine's notorious Myrotvorets database," Bogdanov added.

