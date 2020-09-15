UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Refutes Kiev's Claim Normandy Four Ready For Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 08:30 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik that Ukraine's claim that all members of the Normandy format were ready to hold a meeting was not true

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik that Ukraine's claim that all members of the Normandy format were ready to hold a meeting was not true.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that all leaders of Normandy Four Germany, France, Russia, and Ukraine were ready to hold a meeting and it could happen after the second meeting of political advisers.

"I'll say that it is not true. And at the talks of advisers and political advisers last Friday, Dmitry Kozak [Russia's representative] said clearly that there were no grounds to hold a new summit yet," Rudenko said.

