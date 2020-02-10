Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Rules Out Evacuation of Embassy From China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The Russian Embassy will not be evacuated from China amid coronavirus outbreak, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said Monday.

"No, the evacuation of our embassy is not on the agenda," Morgulov told reporters.