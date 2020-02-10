UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Rules Out Evacuation Of Embassy From China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 07:29 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Rules Out Evacuation of Embassy From China

The Russian Embassy will not be evacuated from China amid coronavirus outbreak, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The Russian Embassy will not be evacuated from China amid coronavirus outbreak, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said Monday.

"No, the evacuation of our embassy is not on the agenda," Morgulov told reporters.

