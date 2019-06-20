Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov Says to Visit Venezuela in Coming Weeks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday that he would pay a visit to Venezuela in the coming weeks.

"In the coming weeks," Ryabkov told reporters, when asked when he would visit the country.