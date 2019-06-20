UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov Says To Visit Venezuela In Coming Weeks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 11:40 AM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov Says to Visit Venezuela in Coming Weeks

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday that he would pay a visit to Venezuela in the coming weeks

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday that he would pay a visit to Venezuela in the coming weeks.

"In the coming weeks," Ryabkov told reporters, when asked when he would visit the country.

