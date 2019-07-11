Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov Says May Meet With US Under Secretary Hale Again

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday that he could hold a new meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, while there were no dates set yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday that he could hold a new meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, while there were no dates set yet.

Ryabkov and Hale held talks on Wednesday in the Finnish capital of Helsinki.

"There are no specific dates set, but there is understanding that this is not a single event. I believe it will not happen right now, some time should pass. There are some other formats that will be activated soon, including the interministerial format on strategic stability [that will meet] next week in Geneva. [Talks with] Hale are closer to political consultations, and we will resume dialogue in a while," Ryabkov told reporters.