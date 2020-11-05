UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister: Sarraj's Decision To Refrain From Quitting GNA Reasonable

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 01:31 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister: Sarraj's Decision to Refrain From Quitting GNA Reasonable

Russia considers the decision of Fayez Sarraj to refrain from resigning as the head of the Government of the National Accord (GNA) as reasonable, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Russia considers the decision of Fayez Sarraj to refrain from resigning as the head of the Government of the National Accord (GNA) as reasonable, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Thursday.

Sarraj has said that he did not want to create "political vacuum" by stepping down.

"Many have asked him, the Libyans and foreigners, so as not to create a power vacuum. He wanted to resign by the end of October with an understanding that there will be someone to transfer power to, so that there would be no vacuum, which is logical and reasonable," Bogdanov said.

Related Topics

Russia October From Government

Recent Stories

PM Khan made “fake promise” of making GB as a ..

7 minutes ago

Confident Biden edges ahead in US election, Trump ..

1 minute ago

Bakery, 10 stores sealed over unhygienic food item ..

1 minute ago

Radio burst from within Milky Way may help solve c ..

1 minute ago

Cuban-Indian Drug Against COVID-19 to Be Tested in ..

16 minutes ago

Must be love: the Tokyo 'clinic' treating stuffed ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.