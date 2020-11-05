Russia considers the decision of Fayez Sarraj to refrain from resigning as the head of the Government of the National Accord (GNA) as reasonable, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Thursday

Sarraj has said that he did not want to create "political vacuum" by stepping down.

"Many have asked him, the Libyans and foreigners, so as not to create a power vacuum. He wanted to resign by the end of October with an understanding that there will be someone to transfer power to, so that there would be no vacuum, which is logical and reasonable," Bogdanov said.