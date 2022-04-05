UrduPoint.com

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Saudi Ambassador Discuss Ukraine - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Saudi Ambassador Discuss Ukraine - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Saudi Arabian Ambassador in Moscow Abdulrahman Ahmed discussed the situation in Ukraine during a meeting on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Saudi Arabian Ambassador in Moscow Abdulrahman Ahmed discussed the situation in Ukraine during a meeting on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said.

"On April 5 ...

Bogdanov received Ambassador oof Saudi Arabia Abdulrahman Ahmed at his request. During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on topical international and regional issues with an emphasis on the development of the situation in Ukraine and around it," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Saudi Saudi Arabia April

Recent Stories

Favourable draws set up Orlando Pirates to reach C ..

Favourable draws set up Orlando Pirates to reach CAF Cup final

3 minutes ago
 CM announces ownership rights to dwellers of katch ..

CM announces ownership rights to dwellers of katchi-abadis

3 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Criticizes UN Ability to Guarantee Secur ..

Zelenskyy Criticizes UN Ability to Guarantee Security, Work Effectively in Ukrai ..

3 minutes ago
 US Suspends Tax Information Exchange With Russia - ..

US Suspends Tax Information Exchange With Russia - Treasury

3 minutes ago
 Pakistani Supreme Court to Resume Hearings on Diss ..

Pakistani Supreme Court to Resume Hearings on Dissolution of Parliament on Wed. ..

5 minutes ago
 UN's Griffiths Says Made Specific Suggestions to R ..

UN's Griffiths Says Made Specific Suggestions to Russia for Humanitarian Pauses ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.