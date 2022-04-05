Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Saudi Ambassador Discuss Ukraine - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Saudi Arabian Ambassador in Moscow Abdulrahman Ahmed discussed the situation in Ukraine during a meeting on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Saudi Arabian Ambassador in Moscow Abdulrahman Ahmed discussed the situation in Ukraine during a meeting on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said.

"On April 5 ...

Bogdanov received Ambassador oof Saudi Arabia Abdulrahman Ahmed at his request. During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on topical international and regional issues with an emphasis on the development of the situation in Ukraine and around it," the ministry said in a statement.