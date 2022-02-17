UrduPoint.com

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says Blinken's UNSC Statement On Ukraine 'Dangerous'

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 11:13 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says Blinken's UNSC Statement on Ukraine 'Dangerous'

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin described US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's address to a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine earlier in the day as dangerous and escalatory

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin described US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's address to a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine earlier in the day as dangerous and escalatory.

"Some people are 'very usefully' put forward the military scenarios and this was done by the Secretary of State of the United States, and he listed the provocations that could be used as pretext to invade Ukraine and this is regrettable - I would even go so far as to say - dangerous because they are bringing more tensions into the already tense atmosphere," Vershinin told a UN Security Council meeting

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia United States

Recent Stories

Over Half of British Think Johnson Performing Badl ..

Over Half of British Think Johnson Performing Badly as Prime Minister - Poll

1 minute ago
 Pakistani Parliamentary delegation in New York for ..

Pakistani Parliamentary delegation in New York for UN-IPU Hearing

1 minute ago
 Swiss Government Defines Strategy to Prevent Black ..

Swiss Government Defines Strategy to Prevent Blackouts

1 minute ago
 Kiev's Forces Fired 93 Mortar Shells at DPR on Thu ..

Kiev's Forces Fired 93 Mortar Shells at DPR on Thursday - Donetsk

16 minutes ago
 Washington's Kennedy Center Cancels Mariinsky Ball ..

Washington's Kennedy Center Cancels Mariinsky Ballet Performance - Statement

16 minutes ago
 Biden Says Returning to DC From Ohio Due to Weathe ..

Biden Says Returning to DC From Ohio Due to Weather, 'Little Thing' Happening in ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>