WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin described US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's address to a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine earlier in the day as dangerous and escalatory.

"Some people are 'very usefully' put forward the military scenarios and this was done by the Secretary of State of the United States, and he listed the provocations that could be used as pretext to invade Ukraine and this is regrettable - I would even go so far as to say - dangerous because they are bringing more tensions into the already tense atmosphere," Vershinin told a UN Security Council meeting