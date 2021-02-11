Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says Contacts With US on JCPOA Intensified Lately

Contacts with the United States regarding Iran nuclear deal have intensified lately, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Contacts with the United States regarding Iran nuclear deal have intensified lately, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday.

"There are some elements linked to intensive, very intensive contacts of the remaining parties to the deal.

I mean Iran and Europeans and us and China. And the contacts of all of those parties with the United States in the last few days and weeks, since the arrival of the new administration," Ryabkov told a press conference.

Russia calls on Europe and the United States to make sure that Iran enjoys the economic benefits in exchange for compliance with the JCPOA, the deputy minister said.