Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says May Discuss Whelan Case With US Under Secretary

Wed 10th July 2019 | 10:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday that he could discuss the case of US spy suspect Paul Whelan, being held in a Russian detention facility, with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, if Hale raised the topic.

Ryabkov and Hale will meet later in the day in the Finnish capital of Helsinki.

"If we are asked a question about Whelan, we will be able to provide an answer in a certain spirit: there is a procedural aspect that we cannot just cancel. We will stick to relevant domestic rules and standards no matter whether Americans like it or not, no matter whether they try to put pressure on us or not," Ryabkov told reporters.

"We will explain it all, if need arises," the deputy foreign minister added.

Whelan, who is also a citizen of Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland, was arrested in Russia in December during what the Russian Security Service said was an act of espionage. He has repeatedly denied the charges against him and insists he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

