Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says Moscow Received Libya Ceasefire Draft From UN Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 04:06 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says Moscow Received Libya Ceasefire Draft From UN Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The United Nations Special representative on Libya, Ghassan Salame, has sent Moscow a draft agreement for the stabilization and strengthening of the ceasefire in Libya, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Wednesday.

"He [Salame] made the proposal and sent us a text of the draft agreement on the stabilization and strengthening of the cessation of hostilities, but there are still some problems, including with the first political forum, as I understand, scheduled for today with the participation of 40 representatives of the Libyan people," he said.

The first Libyan Political Forum is meant to be held on February 26 in Geneva, but it is yet unclear whether the talks will kick off as planned.

