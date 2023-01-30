Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says Now Pointless to Talk to Kiev, Its 'Puppeteers'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) After Washington announced its decision to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine, Moscow does not see any way to hold talks with Kiev, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"We are ready to study any serious initiatives to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, but so far no one has really articulated them.

.. In the current conditions, when Washington has announced its decision to supply tanks, and its vassals, including Ottawa, are competing to see who and how much weaponry will supply to Ukraine, especially outdated one, it is pointless to talk not only with the Ukronazis, but also with their puppeteers," Ryabkov said.