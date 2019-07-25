UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says Russian Tanker Detention By Kiev 'Bad News'

Thu 25th July 2019 | 07:18 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says Russian Tanker Detention by Kiev 'Bad News'

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told Sputnik on Thursday that Kiev's move to detain Russian tanker NEYMA showed that it sought continuing its provocative policies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told Sputnik on Thursday that Kiev's move to detain Russian tanker NEYMA showed that it sought continuing its provocative policies.

The Ukrainian Security Service said earlier in the day that it had detained Russian tanker NEYMA, claiming that it blocked the passage of Ukrainian vessels during the Kerch Strait incident in November.

"This is a very bad news. Someone in Kiev seeks harsh continuation of its own provocation staged on November 25 [in the Kerch Strait].

We will thoroughly investigate the incident," Karasin said.

On November 25, 2018, Ukraine's Berdyansk and Nikopol gunboats and the Yany Kapu tugboat illegally crossed the Russian maritime border as they sailed toward the Kerch Strait, the entrance to the Sea of Azov. Russia seized the Ukrainian vessels and detained 24 crew members after they failed to respond to a demand to stop. After the incident, a criminal case on illegal border crossing was opened in Russia.

