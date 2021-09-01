UrduPoint.com

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says Terrorist Threat Persists In Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 02:24 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told Sputnik that terrorist threat persists in Afghanistan, as activities of the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIS, banned in Russia) contribute to the degradation of security.

"The terrorist threat from the Afghan territory persists.

The activities of ISIS, which claimed responsibility for the August 26 bombings in the Kabul airport, remain a significant factor of the degradation of the situation in Afghanistan. In these circumstances, the ISIS is unlikely to lay down arms and abandon the idea of establishing a global caliphate. Militants of this and other terrorist groups could cross into countries neighboring Afghanistan, including under the guise of refugees. The problem of drug production and smuggling remains acute. The efforts of the previous Afghan government were clearly not enough to solve it. Let us see how the new authorities will do it," Morgulov said.

