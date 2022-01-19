Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says There Are No Risks of Full-Scale War in Europe

There are no risks of full-scale military conflict in Europe, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) There are no risks of full-scale military conflict in Europe, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"I am sure that there is no risk of a full-scale war that could happen in Europe or anywhere else," Ryabkov told the Valdai Discussion Club.