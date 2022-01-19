UrduPoint.com

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says There Are No Risks Of Full-Scale War In Europe

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2022 | 05:11 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says There Are No Risks of Full-Scale War in Europe

There are no risks of full-scale military conflict in Europe, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) There are no risks of full-scale military conflict in Europe, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"I am sure that there is no risk of a full-scale war that could happen in Europe or anywhere else," Ryabkov told the Valdai Discussion Club.

Related Topics

Russia Europe

Recent Stories

Rupee slightly goes down against US dollar

Rupee slightly goes down against US dollar

3 minutes ago
 Alhamra Theater Festival to kick off on 20th

Alhamra Theater Festival to kick off on 20th

10 seconds ago
 All in the genes (and on DVD) as Korda digs deep i ..

All in the genes (and on DVD) as Korda digs deep in Melbourne

13 seconds ago
 Minister inspects school construction at Kanganpur ..

Minister inspects school construction at Kanganpur tehsil

15 seconds ago
 ICC announces T201 team of the year, with Babar Az ..

ICC announces T201 team of the year, with Babar Azam as skipper

22 minutes ago
 Macron calls for new European security framework w ..

Macron calls for new European security framework with NATO, Russia

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.