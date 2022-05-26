Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says US Trying to Transform NATO Into 'Global Gendarme'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The United States is trying to use the notion of an alleged military threat from Russia in Africa to expand NATO's area of operations and its original responsibilities to the whole world, thus transforming the alliance into a "global gendarme," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and his Spanish counterpart, Margarita Robles Fernandez, said that the expansion of Russia's influence and activities in Africa poses a threat to the security of NATO members and must be addressed.

"Such statements are in line with Washington's efforts to globalize NATO, give it the global gendarme functions, far beyond the North Atlantic alliance's initial area of responsibility," Grushko said.

The official went on to say that the US is interested in using NATO to contain China, adding that Washington's initiatives in the Indo-Pacific region are pursuing the same goal.

"As for Africa, disastrous consequences of NATO's global ambitions will long be felt for in Iraq, Libya and Syria. Enormous expanses have lost all statehood, turned into a shelter and hotbed of terrorism as a result of interventions by NATO countries and experiments in socio-political engineering, including those by military means," Grushko explained.

Russia has been a consistent critic of the alliance's expansion following the collapse of the Soviet Union, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov saying in April that it has nothing to do with the fulfillment of statutory goals and is geared toward strengthening and perpetuating the unipolar world.