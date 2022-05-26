UrduPoint.com

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says US Trying To Transform NATO Into 'Global Gendarme'

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says US Trying to Transform NATO Into 'Global Gendarme'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The United States is trying to use the notion of an alleged military threat from Russia in Africa to expand NATO's area of operations and its original responsibilities to the whole world, thus transforming the alliance into a "global gendarme," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and his Spanish counterpart, Margarita Robles Fernandez, said that the expansion of Russia's influence and activities in Africa poses a threat to the security of NATO members and must be addressed.

"Such statements are in line with Washington's efforts to globalize NATO, give it the global gendarme functions, far beyond the North Atlantic alliance's initial area of responsibility," Grushko said.

The official went on to say that the US is interested in using NATO to contain China, adding that Washington's initiatives in the Indo-Pacific region are pursuing the same goal.

"As for Africa, disastrous consequences of NATO's global ambitions will long be felt for in Iraq, Libya and Syria. Enormous expanses have lost all statehood, turned into a shelter and hotbed of terrorism as a result of interventions by NATO countries and experiments in socio-political engineering, including those by military means," Grushko explained.

Russia has been a consistent critic of the alliance's expansion following the collapse of the Soviet Union, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov saying in April that it has nothing to do with the fulfillment of statutory goals and is geared toward strengthening and perpetuating the unipolar world.

Related Topics

Africa NATO World Syria Russia China Washington Iraq Same Wallace Alliance United Kingdom United States Libya April All From

Recent Stories

Local government elections in Balochistan to be he ..

Local government elections in Balochistan to be held on May 29

13 minutes ago
 PDMA for timely measures to deal with situation ar ..

PDMA for timely measures to deal with situation arising of heat wave

13 minutes ago
 Qualified JEST candidates to get offer orders on F ..

Qualified JEST candidates to get offer orders on Friday

13 minutes ago
 UK Introduces 25% Windfall Tax for Oil, Gas Compan ..

UK Introduces 25% Windfall Tax for Oil, Gas Companies - Treasury

14 minutes ago
 Anti-polio campaign to vaccinate children in Swat

Anti-polio campaign to vaccinate children in Swat

14 minutes ago
 FESCO gives employment to late employees' children ..

FESCO gives employment to late employees' children

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.