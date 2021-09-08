UrduPoint.com

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sees Iran's Nuclear Program Boost As Reversible Process

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 11:50 AM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sees Iran's Nuclear Program Boost as Reversible Process

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Russia notes that Iran's nuclear program keeps developing but believes this process could be reversed if the negotiations in Vienna are resumed, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Iran's nuclear program is developing. I emphasize that Iran's actions in this area are reversible, a return to the 'original settings' of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is possible. To do this, it is necessary to resume the negotiations in Vienna as soon as possible," Ryabkov said.

