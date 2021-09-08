(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Russia notes that Iran's nuclear program keeps developing but believes this process could be reversed if the negotiations in Vienna are resumed, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Iran's nuclear program is developing. I emphasize that Iran's actions in this area are reversible, a return to the 'original settings' of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is possible. To do this, it is necessary to resume the negotiations in Vienna as soon as possible," Ryabkov said.