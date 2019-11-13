Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Singapore's New Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Cooperation
Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov held a meeting on Wednesday with Singapore's new ambassador to Moscow, Premjith Sadasivan, who handed over copies of his credentials, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
According to the statement, the sides discussed actual issues of bilateral cooperation.
Premjith Sadasivan previously served as Singapore's ambassador to Egypt.