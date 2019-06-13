Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, South Korean Ambassador Discuss Arms Control - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and South Korean Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae discussed on Thursday in Moscow arms control and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and South Korean Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae discussed on Thursday in Moscow arms control and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

