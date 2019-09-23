Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Speaks to Syrian Envoy About 'Practical Issues'

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, in charge of the Middle East policy, met with Syrian Ambassador in Moscow to discuss matters at hand, the Russian ministry said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, in charge of the middle East policy, met with Syrian Ambassador in Moscow to discuss matters at hand, the Russian ministry said Monday.

"They discussed current Middle Eastern issues focusing on the situation in Syria and around it and touched upon practical issues related to furthering trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between Russia and Syria," the statement read.

The ministry pointed out that the meeting was requested by the Syrian diplomat, Riyad Haddad.

Even as the Syrian government continues to weed out militants from parts of the country the focus has shifted to the post-war political development, reconstruction and the return of Syrian refugees. A constitutional committee to rewrite the nation's basic law will be convened in Geneva in the coming weeks.