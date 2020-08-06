Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Sri Lankan Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Relations

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Morgulov held a meeting on Thursday with Sri Lankan Ambassador in Moscow Mikhalgalande Durage Lamawansa, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that the officials discussed prospects for further bilateral relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Morgulov held a meeting on Thursday with Sri Lankan Ambassador in Moscow Mikhalgalande Durage Lamawansa, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that the officials discussed prospects for further bilateral relations.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed the state and prospects for the development of Russian-Sri Lankan relations in various fields," the statement said.

Sri Lanka exports food and textiles to Russia, while Russia exports products of the metallurgical and chemical industries, foodstuffs, wood, pulp and paper products, as well as mineral products, to Sri Lanka. In 2018, the bilateral trade totaled $400 million, but in 2019 it decreased to $370 million due to a series of explosions in Sri Lanka on April 21.