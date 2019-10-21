Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Swiss Ambassador Discuss Russian-Georgian Ties - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko received Swiss Ambassador in Moscow Yves Rossier to discuss relations between Russia and Georgia , the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Topical issues relating to the representation of Georgian and Russian interests by Switzerland were brought up, as well as the current state of Russian-Georgian relations, and regional issues," the ministry stressed.

The diplomatic relations between Russia and Georgia were severed in 2008, shortly after Moscow recognized the independence of Georgia's two breakaway regions, Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Moscow had repeatedly stated that its decision was not subject to review. The countries maintain the dialogue in the framework of the Geneva International Discussions and negotiations in Prague, launched in 2012.

In the absence of diplomatic relations, Switzerland represents Moscow's interests in Georgia and Tbilisi's interests in Russia.