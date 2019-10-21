UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Swiss Ambassador Discuss Russian-Georgian Ties - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 08:59 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Swiss Ambassador Discuss Russian-Georgian Ties - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko received Swiss Ambassador in Moscow Yves Rossier to discuss relations between Russia and Georgia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko received Swiss Ambassador in Moscow Yves Rossier to discuss relations between Russia and Georgia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Topical issues relating to the representation of Georgian and Russian interests by Switzerland were brought up, as well as the current state of Russian-Georgian relations, and regional issues," the ministry stressed.

The diplomatic relations between Russia and Georgia were severed in 2008, shortly after Moscow recognized the independence of Georgia's two breakaway regions, Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Moscow had repeatedly stated that its decision was not subject to review. The countries maintain the dialogue in the framework of the Geneva International Discussions and negotiations in Prague, launched in 2012.

In the absence of diplomatic relations, Switzerland represents Moscow's interests in Georgia and Tbilisi's interests in Russia.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Prague Tbilisi Geneva Independence Georgia Switzerland

Recent Stories

PR has outsourced its five freight trains' operati ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to ensure availability of necessary medicines ..

2 minutes ago

IAEA Acting Chief Has Slight Lead After 2nd Vote o ..

11 minutes ago

Number of Children in Poverty in Italy Tripled Ove ..

11 minutes ago

Separatists Eye Football Star Guardiola for Catala ..

13 minutes ago

Russian Legislators to Take Part in Parliamentaria ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.