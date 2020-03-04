UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Syrian Ambassador Discuss Syrian Settlement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 10:07 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Syrian Ambassador in Moscow Riad Haddad discussed the settlement of the situation in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Syrian Ambassador in Moscow Riad Haddad discussed the settlement of the situation in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Vershinin received Haddad earlier in the day at the ambassador's request, the ministry said.

"During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the settlement of the situation in Syria and around it. Particular attention was paid to the development of the situation on the ground, prospects for advancing the political process carried out and led by the Syrians in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 2254, as well as urgent measures to provide humanitarian aid to the Syrian people in need," the ministry said.

The situation in northwestern Syria recently escalated into fighting between the government forces and Turkey-backed militants, which resulted in the deaths of over 30 Turkish troops last week. Turkey has responded by targeting the Syrian government forces' troops and equipment.

Russia, a key ally of the Syrian government, blamed Turkey for flouting commitments it made under the 2018 Sochi deal on demilitarizing the Idlib province, in which it promised to separate jihadists from rebels who are willing to talk to authorities in Damascus about a political settlement.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will meet in Moscow to discuss the settlement in Syria in light of the Idlib escalation.

