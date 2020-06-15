UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Syrian Ambassador Discuss Syrian Conflict Settlement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 08:10 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Syrian Ambassador Discuss Syrian Conflict Settlement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Syrian Ambassador to Moscow Riad Haddad discussed on Monday Syrian conflict settlement, including prospects for facilitating political process in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The parties exchanged views on all issues of the Syrian settlement, including the situation on the ground in Syria in the context of the need to fight terrorism, measures to provide humanitarian assistance to all in need taking into account the negative impact of unilateral sanctions, as well as the prospects for advancing the political process led and implemented by the Syrians themselves on the basis of respect for the country's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity," the ministry said in a statement.

Syria has been torn apart by conflict between government forces, armed opposition groups, and terrorist organizations since 2011.

