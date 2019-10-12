Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Syrian Opposition Member Discuss Turkey Offensive

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed the situation in northeastern Syria amid Turkey's recently-launched military operation with Qadri Jamil, the leader of the Syrian Popular Front for Change and Liberation opposition coalition and head of the Syrian opposition's Moscow platform, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

"The officials discussed the current political and military situation in Syria and its northeastern part, and political settlement of the crisis with an emphasis on establishing stable functioning of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in accordance with the decisions of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress and the UN Security Council Resolution 2254," the ministry said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Turkey began Operation Peace Spring against the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in Syria's northeast after the United States, a major ally of the Kurds in the region, withdrew troops. Turkey's offensive has been largely condemned by the international community.