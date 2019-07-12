UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Talked Bilateral Ties With Moldovan Ambassador - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 09:21 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin discussed with Moldovan Ambassador Andrei Neguta matters regarding bilateral relations in the context of the recent political events in Moldova, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin discussed with Moldovan Ambassador Andrei Neguta matters regarding bilateral relations in the context of the recent political events in Moldova, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"A detailed exchange of opinions on current issues concerning Russian-Moldovan relations in the context of the ongoing political changes inside Moldova took place. Ways of activating bilateral cooperation on a number of tracks were discussed," the ministry's press department said.

During the meeting, the diplomatic officials agreed to intensify preparations for the September session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

This year, Moldavia fell into a prolonged political crisis, which culminated in the Constitutional Court attempting to oust President Igor Dodon from power because of his refusal to dissolve the parliament over its failure to form a government.

What followed was an intense political struggle between Dodon and his main political rivals, the Democratic Party of Moldova. On June 14, the latter relented, and on the next day the Constitutional Court repealed all of its previous decisions regarding the parliament.

Russia-Moldova relations are strained due to the conflict in Transnistria and Russian import bans on some Moldovan agricultural products. In 2016 there was hope for improving relations due to Dodon's victory in the presidential election. However, in 2017 five Russian diplomats were accused of recruiting mercenaries to fight in the Donbas region of Ukraine and expelled.

