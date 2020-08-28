- Home
- World
- News
- Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Talks Cooperation in Arctic With US Ambassador - Moscow
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Talks Cooperation In Arctic With US Ambassador - Moscow
Faizan Hashmi 27 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 05:45 PM
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov on Friday discussed issues of the Russia-US cooperation in the Arctic with US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov on Friday discussed issues of the Russia-US cooperation in the Arctic with US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced.
"During the meeting, they reviewed the issues of the Russia-US cooperation in the Arctic, including within [the framework of] the Arctic Council [AC]. They have noted the AC's central role in forming a constructive agenda in the Arctic region," the ministry said in a statement.
The diplomats also discussed the Russia-US cooperation on several regional issues.