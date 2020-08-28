UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Talks Cooperation In Arctic With US Ambassador - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 27 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 05:45 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Talks Cooperation in Arctic With US Ambassador - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov on Friday discussed issues of the Russia-US cooperation in the Arctic with US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov on Friday discussed issues of the Russia-US cooperation in the Arctic with US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced.

"During the meeting, they reviewed the issues of the Russia-US cooperation in the Arctic, including within [the framework of] the Arctic Council [AC]. They have noted the AC's central role in forming a constructive agenda in the Arctic region," the ministry said in a statement.

The diplomats also discussed the Russia-US cooperation on several regional issues.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Indian player among ten CSK members tested positiv ..

26 seconds ago

Kamyab Jawan program to provide employment to one ..

12 minutes ago

Army Chief announces Rs 50m for revival of hockey

19 minutes ago

Karachi rain exposed federal, provincial and city ..

24 minutes ago

Asim Saleem Bajwa rejects allegations against him, ..

25 minutes ago

Sri Lanka to ban imports of plastic goods to prote ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.