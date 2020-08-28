Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Talks Cooperation in Arctic With US Ambassador - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov on Friday discussed issues of the Russia-US cooperation in the Arctic with US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov on Friday discussed issues of the Russia-US cooperation in the Arctic with US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced.

"During the meeting, they reviewed the issues of the Russia-US cooperation in the Arctic, including within [the framework of] the Arctic Council [AC]. They have noted the AC's central role in forming a constructive agenda in the Arctic region," the ministry said in a statement.

The diplomats also discussed the Russia-US cooperation on several regional issues.