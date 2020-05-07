Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Talks Joint Projects With Iranian Ambassador - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov on Thursday discussed with Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali the pacing of the implementation of joint energy, agricultural and transportation projects between Moscow and Tehran, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"There had been an in-depth exchange of opinions on the current issues of the bilateral agenda, [and] a review of the pace of the implementation of major joint projects in the spheres of energy, agriculture, and transport," the ministry said in a statement.

Both sides have taken note of the importance of the international community joining forces to stand against the spread of COVID-19.