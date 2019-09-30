UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Top Abkhazian Diplomat Discuss New Geneva Round - Moscow

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 09:04 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko on Monday discussed with top Abkhazian diplomat Daur Kove preparatory works for a new round of the Geneva International Discussions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko on Monday discussed with top Abkhazian diplomat Daur Kove preparatory works for a new round of the Geneva International Discussions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The 49th round of the Geneva discussions is expected to take place from October 8-9.

"The main topic of the talks was preparations for the next round of international Geneva discussions on stability and security in Transcaucasia. In addition, the sides discussed the topical issues of the Russian-Abkhazian relations, as well as main directions of the foreign policy cooperation," the ministry said.

The Geneva discussions on security and stability in Transcaucasia began after the events of August 2008, when Georgia launched an attack on South Ossetia. Representatives of Russia, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Georgia and the United States, as well as observers from the United Nations, the European Union and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, are taking part in the negotiations.

The most recent round of Geneva talks took place in July.

