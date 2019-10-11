Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Turkish Ambassador Discuss Situation in Syria - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Mehmet Samsar discussed issues on the international agenda, including the development of the situation in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Mehmet Samsar discussed issues on the international agenda, including the development of the situation in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday.

"An exchange of views took place on urgent issues of the international agenda of mutual interest, including the development of the situation in Syria," the ministry said.