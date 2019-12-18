Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Turkish Ambassador Discuss Situation in Syria

(@imziishan)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Mehmet Samsar discussed the "situation on the ground" in Syria and the task to provide emergency humanitarian aide to needy Syrians throughout the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Mehmet Samsar discussed the "situation on the ground" in Syria and the task to provide emergency humanitarian aide to needy Syrians throughout the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"A detailed discussion took place on the agenda of the UN Security Council, including the Syrian settlement. The situation on the ground in Syria and the tasks of providing emergency humanitarian assistance to needy Syrians throughout the country were substantively examined," the ministry said.

The meeting was organized at the Turkish ambassador's request, it added.

Samsar also met � at his own request as well � with Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, the ministry said.

"During the conversation, the parties discussed the situation in the Middle East and North Africa with an emphasis on Syrian, Libyan and Palestinian issues," it said.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.