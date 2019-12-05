Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, UK Envoy for Syria Discuss Situation in Middle East

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and UK Special Representative for Syria Martin Longden discussed on Wednesday the situation in the middle East with a focus on issues with settling the conflict in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"During the conversation, a number of state and regional issues of the agenda for the Middle East were discussed with an emphasis on a range of issues regarding the settlement in the Syrian Arab Republic," the statement read.

The Syrian Civil War has continued since 2011. During the war, a considerable part of the Syrian infrastructure was destroyed in the fight between President Bashar Assad's forces and different terrorist groups, including the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia). In 2017, US President Donald Trump, whose country's small contingent of armed forces were in Syria, announced that the IS was "100 percent defeated."