UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, UK Envoy For Syria Discuss Situation In Middle East

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 12:10 AM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, UK Envoy for Syria Discuss Situation in Middle East

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and UK Special Representative for Syria Martin Longden discussed on Wednesday the situation in the middle East with a focus on issues with settling the conflict in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"During the conversation, a number of state and regional issues of the agenda for the Middle East were discussed with an emphasis on a range of issues regarding the settlement in the Syrian Arab Republic," the statement read.

The Syrian Civil War has continued since 2011. During the war, a considerable part of the Syrian infrastructure was destroyed in the fight between President Bashar Assad's forces and different terrorist groups, including the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia). In 2017, US President Donald Trump, whose country's small contingent of armed forces were in Syria, announced that the IS was "100 percent defeated."

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Trump United Kingdom Middle East 2017 Arab

Recent Stories

Shell wins UK court battle against environmental p ..

20 minutes ago

UAE has adopted technologies of Fourth Industrial ..

31 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador

1 hour ago

NH&MA Peshawar-office sealed for delay in paymets

1 hour ago

UN Calls on Ukraine to Investigate Alleged Unlawfu ..

35 minutes ago

Uzbekistan's New Broadcasting Legislation Shows Pr ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.