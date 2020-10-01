Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, UN Envoy Discuss Evacuation of Children From Hot Spots

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin held a meeting on Wednesday with Virginia Gamba, the special representative of the UN secretary general for children and armed conflict, and the sides discussed cooperation on the evacuation of children from hot spots and conflict zones, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin held a meeting on Wednesday with Virginia Gamba, the special representative of the UN secretary general for children and armed conflict, and the sides discussed cooperation on the evacuation of children from hot spots and conflict zones, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The sides exchanged views on bilateral cooperation in the field of evacuation of children from hot spots, prevention of serious violations against children by sides to armed conflicts in various regions of the world, and the need to intensify efforts to reintegrate juvenile victims of conflicts," the statement said.

The sides also outlined plans to further expand the cooperation in the field of implementation of the UN Security Council profile resolutions.

In the summer of 2017, Russia has launched a campaign to identify the location and evacuate Russian children who were brought by parents to war zones Iraq and Syria. In total, 197 children have already been returned to Russia from the conflict zones in the middle East � 122 from Iraq and 75 from Syria.