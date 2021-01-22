UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, UN Envoy For Libya Discuss Situation In Libya - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 10:17 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and newly-appointed UN Special Envoy for Libya Jan Kubis have discussed the development of the situation in the North African country, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and newly-appointed UN Special Envoy for Libya Jan Kubis have discussed the development of the situation in the North African country, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

Kubis was appointed as the UN's special envoy for Libya and head of the UN Support Mission in the country earlier this week.

"During the talks, [the sides] discussed a range of issues related to the development of the situation in and around Libya. They noted the importance of further coordination of the international community's efforts with the leading role of the UN in order to promote the Libyan settlement and establish an inclusive and sustainable political process with the participation of all key actors in the country," the ministry said in a statement.

Libya has been divided between two opposing governments since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, with the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) controlling the country's west and east, respectively.

Earlier this week, representatives of the Libyan State Council and members of the ruling Libyan parliament in the east of the country launched talks under the auspices of the UN mission in Libya. On Wednesday, the sides reached an agreement holding a referendum on the country's constitution.

