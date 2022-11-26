UrduPoint.com

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, UN Official Discuss Grain Deal - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2022 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and the secretary general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Rebeca Grynspan, discussed in a phone call the implementation of the Black Sea grain initiative regarding exports of Russian grain and fertilizers, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The main focus of the conversation was on issues regarding the memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN on normalization of Russian agricultural exports, while taking into account results of Russia-UN consultations that took place in Geneva in November," the message read.

The deputy foreign minister highlighted the importance of lifting Western sanctions on exports of Russian agricultural products to reduce risks for global food security.

The grain deal, originally scheduled to expire on November 19, was renewed for another 120 days last week. It is part of a UN- and Turkey-brokered package agreement that unblocks exports of Ukrainian and Russian grain and fertilizers in the Black Sea.

