Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, UN Special Envoy Discuss Situation in Syria - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen held talks in Geneva on Wednesday over the situation in Syria with special focus on the operation of the Constitutional Committee, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"An extensive exchange of views on the current situation in and around Syria continued, with a focus on advancing the political process, led and carried out by the Syrians themselves, with the assistance of the United Nations, in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 2254," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that the parties paid special attention to the work of the Constitutional Committee as an optimal format for direct inter-Syrian dialogue on constitutional reform and other key issues of the country's future.

In addition, Vershinin and Pedersen considered the objectives of enhancing comprehensive humanitarian assistance to all Syrians in need, without discrimination, under the UN Security Council resolution 2642.

The Constitutional Committee operates in Geneva and is tasked with preparing a constitutional reform in Syria.