UrduPoint.com

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, UN Special Envoy Discuss Situation In Syria - Ministry

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2022 | 06:11 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, UN Special Envoy Discuss Situation in Syria - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen held talks in Geneva on Wednesday over the situation in Syria with special focus on the operation of the Constitutional Committee, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"An extensive exchange of views on the current situation in and around Syria continued, with a focus on advancing the political process, led and carried out by the Syrians themselves, with the assistance of the United Nations, in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 2254," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that the parties paid special attention to the work of the Constitutional Committee as an optimal format for direct inter-Syrian dialogue on constitutional reform and other key issues of the country's future.

In addition, Vershinin and Pedersen considered the objectives of enhancing comprehensive humanitarian assistance to all Syrians in need, without discrimination, under the UN Security Council resolution 2642.

The Constitutional Committee operates in Geneva and is tasked with preparing a constitutional reform in Syria.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Syria Exchange Russia Geneva All

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Matthew Hayden returns as team ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor

11 minutes ago
 Miftah vows to provide all of facilities to Chines ..

Miftah vows to provide all of facilities to Chinese investors

1 hour ago
 FBR directs speedy clearance of goods for flood re ..

FBR directs speedy clearance of goods for flood relief activities

1 hour ago
 Ushna Shah offers her kidney

Ushna Shah offers her kidney

3 hours ago
 World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devast ..

World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devastating floods: UN Chief

3 hours ago
 Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Co ..

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports M ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.