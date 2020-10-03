MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has held talks with the United Nations under-secretary-general for peace operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, to discuss the role the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) can have within UN peacekeeping operations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

According to Moscow, the two officials held a videoconference on Friday.

"Attention was focused on the further development and enhancement of UN peacekeeping, as well as the participation of Russia and the CSTO in global peacekeeping operations," the ministry said in a press release.

In May, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said that the organization wants to establish a "coordination nation" for cooperation in peacekeeping operations with the United Nations.

The CSTO comprises Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.