Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, UNESCO Chief Discuss Prospects Of Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin held a meeting with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay on Friday to discuss the outlook of cooperation between Moscow and the organization, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Vershinin and Azoulay met in the UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

"The concerned exchange of opinions featured a review of UNESCO's activities amid the difficult conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as of the current state and prospects of its cooperation with Russia," the press release read.

Vershinin was quoted as conveying Russia's "readiness to continue supporting UNESCO throughout the times when the international community needs solidarity in the face of common challenges like never before.

"

Azoulay, in turn, acknowledged Russia's contribution to UNESCO's activities and thanked Moscow for the active involvement in various UNESCO-led projects and programs for education, culture and science, according to the press release.

UNESCO was established in 1945 and currently counts 193 states among its members. Russia has been a member, including an uninterrupted member to the UNESCO Executive board, since 1954.

