Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, US Ambassador Discuss Afghanistan - Moscow

4 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and US ambassador to Russia John Sullivan discussed the situation in Afghanistan during a meeting in Moscow on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On August 19, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov received US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan at his request. During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on topical issues of the international and regional agenda with an emphasis on the situation in Afghanistan," the ministry said in a statement.

