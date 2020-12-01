Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, US Diplomat Discuss Korean Peninsula - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun discussed Korean peninsula over the phone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun discussed Korean peninsula over the phone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"The current situation on the Korean peninsula was discussed as well as prospects for comprehensive settlement of the issues in the area," the ministry said.