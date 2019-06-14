Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vershinin May Visit Middle East Next Week - Moscow

UrduPoint.com
Fri 14th June 2019 | 02:45 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The visit of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Versinin to the middle Eastern region might take place next week, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"A regional visit of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin to the Middle East is being arranged to take place next week," the ministry said in a statement.

Following the visit, the ministry will issue a statement, it added.�

More Stories From World

