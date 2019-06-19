Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vershinin Visiting Middle East - Moscow

(@imziishan)

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday that Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin is paying a visit to the Middle Eastern region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday that Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin is paying a visit to the middle Eastern region.

"We confirm that Deputy Foreign Minister Vershinin is on a trip to the region," the ministry said without specifying the details.

Karen Pierce, the United Kingdom's permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, has said earlier at a UN Security Council meeting that Vershinin and Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev would visit Syria this week.