Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Warns Of Nuclear War Risk As Strategic Stability Weakens

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 02:07 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Warns of Nuclear War Risk As Strategic Stability Weakens

The situation with the strategic stability keeps growing worse, there is a risk of a nuclear war breaking out, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The situation with the strategic stability keeps growing worse. Unfortunately, it's a fact, and the fact that cannot be argued with.

"The situation with strategic stability keeps growing worse. Unfortunately, it's a fact, and the fact that cannot be argued with.

Risks are growing too ... there is a risk of a nuclear war breaking out, even if the sides have no intention to start a nuclear conflict," Ryabkov said in a speech in Moscow.

According to the deputy minister, the situation was particularly troubling in the last year.

"The actions of our Western colleagues are becoming increasingly emotional, at times � rather aggressive," he said.

