UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Deputy Minister, Indian Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Investment Projects - Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 08:04 PM

Russian Deputy Minister, Indian Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Investment Projects - Embassy

Russian Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Oleg Ryazancev on Thursday met with Indian Ambassador to Moscow Bala Venkatesh Varma to discuss investment projects between the two countries, the Indian Embassy said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Russian Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Oleg Ryazancev on Thursday met with Indian Ambassador to Moscow Bala Venkatesh Varma to discuss investment projects between the two countries, the Indian Embassy said.

"Russia's Deputy Minister for [the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade] Oleg Ryazantsev met Ambassador today; discussions covered bilateral priority investment projects in railways, shipbuilding and inland waterways sectors," the Embassy tweeted.

Russia and India have been stepping up their economic cooperation in recent years with various areas such as nuclear energy and military technology,.

Related Topics

India Technology Moscow Russia Nuclear Industry

Recent Stories

Jafar Ali posted as Professor GCMS, Peshawar

22 seconds ago

Cabinet Committee on Legislation Business meeting ..

23 seconds ago

Denmark Lobbies for US, Trying to Prevent Completi ..

26 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Estonian Diplomat ..

31 seconds ago

PTI govt striving hard for the provision of basic ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.