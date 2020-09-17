Russian Deputy Minister, Indian Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Investment Projects - Embassy

Russian Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Oleg Ryazancev on Thursday met with Indian Ambassador to Moscow Bala Venkatesh Varma to discuss investment projects between the two countries, the Indian Embassy said

"Russia's Deputy Minister for [the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade] Oleg Ryazantsev met Ambassador today; discussions covered bilateral priority investment projects in railways, shipbuilding and inland waterways sectors," the Embassy tweeted.

Russia and India have been stepping up their economic cooperation in recent years with various areas such as nuclear energy and military technology,.